Axe Achieves Market Cap of $95,335.56 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $95,335.56 and approximately $118.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00184202 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000499 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

