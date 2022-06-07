Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 4.8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 18,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,896,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,486 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 1,051.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 969,589 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 783,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 695,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

