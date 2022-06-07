Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $37.22 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

