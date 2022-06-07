Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives $560.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $560.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BZLYF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($5.83) to GBX 480 ($6.02) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC cut shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.65) to GBX 541 ($6.78) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of BZLYF remained flat at $$6.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. Beazley has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

