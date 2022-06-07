BitBall Achieves Market Capitalization of $903,442.30 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $903,442.30 and approximately $1,241.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitBall has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,110.83 or 1.00080418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030078 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017515 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000925 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

