BitCore (BTX) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week

BitCore (BTX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, BitCore has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $164,558.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,934.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.71 or 0.05879187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00206455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.43 or 0.00586501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.75 or 0.00606909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00069760 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004243 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

