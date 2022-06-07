Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $3.43 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

