Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,941 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.98% of Blend Labs worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,130,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,964,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,346,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,670 shares of company stock worth $188,311.

BLND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair downgraded Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. On average, analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

