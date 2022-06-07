B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 616.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 599.38 ($7.51).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BME shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.52) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.27) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.52) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.58) to GBX 630 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

LON:BME traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 378.10 ($4.74). The stock had a trading volume of 5,061,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 368.90 ($4.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.16). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 482.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 554.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

