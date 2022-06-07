Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $3,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKNG. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,774.63.

BKNG opened at $2,347.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,204.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,275.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 189.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Booking by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

