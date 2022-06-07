BOOM (BOOM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $76,108.00

BOOM (BOOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. BOOM has a market cap of $2.65 million and $76,108.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOOM has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 966,998,515 coins and its circulating supply is 777,967,783 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

