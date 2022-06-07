Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Trading Down 4.3%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.51. 4,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 267,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BAK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 43.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Braskem in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Braskem in the third quarter valued at $2,034,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 35.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Braskem in the third quarter valued at $677,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
