Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Trading Down 4.3%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.51. 4,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 267,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 156.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 43.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Braskem in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Braskem in the third quarter valued at $2,034,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 35.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Braskem in the third quarter valued at $677,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

