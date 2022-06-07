Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.72

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.72 and last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 3229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 62,231 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,557,641.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,068,064 shares of company stock worth $28,125,028 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 89.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 395,412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.