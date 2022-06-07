Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Sandra Leung Sells 65,000 Shares

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.59. 13,993,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,984,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.61.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 421,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,920,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
