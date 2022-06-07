Brokerages Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) to announce $186.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $187.55 million. 8X8 posted sales of $148.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $780.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.65 million to $782.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $881.88 million, with estimates ranging from $876.13 million to $891.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.82 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,653. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38. 8X8 has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.