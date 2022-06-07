Brokerages Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) to announce $186.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $187.55 million. 8X8 posted sales of $148.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $780.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.65 million to $782.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $881.88 million, with estimates ranging from $876.13 million to $891.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 8X8.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.82 million.
Shares of NASDAQ EGHT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,653. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38. 8X8 has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
About 8X8 (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.