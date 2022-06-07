Brokerages Anticipate ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.50 Billion

Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $22.62 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $19.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $82.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.59 billion to $83.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $68.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.09 billion to $70.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.61) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($46.24) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 71,185 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.39. 2,336,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,842,979. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

