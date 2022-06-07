Brokerages Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

DBRG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. 5,198,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,476. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth $542,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 455,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 127,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.