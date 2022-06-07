Brokerages Anticipate SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) to report $25.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.79 million and the lowest is $24.42 million. SI-BONE posted sales of $22.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full-year sales of $107.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.74 million to $107.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.69 million, with estimates ranging from $130.74 million to $132.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of SIBN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.05. 351,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,172. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $509.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.42.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $51,716.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,609.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,856 shares of company stock worth $342,884. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

