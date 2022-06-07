Brokerages Anticipate Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) will report $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Southern Copper reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

NYSE SCCO opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 112.87%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

