Brokerages Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.44. 13,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,342. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $26.10.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

