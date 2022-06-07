Brokerages Expect BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.56 Million

Analysts expect BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) to post sales of $70.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BRC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.80 million and the highest is $72.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRC will report full year sales of $317.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.20 million to $320.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $441.40 million, with estimates ranging from $409.40 million to $476.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRC.

Get BRC alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of BRC stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,392. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15. BRC has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $334,442,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $7,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $6,479,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $6,188,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $2,454,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRC (BRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.