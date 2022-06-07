Brokerages Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.11). Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.13 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

MESA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 145.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 877,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 519,258 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. 9,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.73.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

