Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will post sales of $81.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.05 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $68.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $328.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.52 million to $331.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $379.99 million, with estimates ranging from $378.27 million to $381.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAR. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

PAR Technology stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 195,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,825. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.95. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PAR Technology by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $10,603,000. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 278,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

