Brokerages Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Target Price at $18.70

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 419,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 193.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About Healthcare Services Group (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

