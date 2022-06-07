Brokerages Set Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT at $11.51

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.51.

FIXX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

FIXX traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 647,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,381. The company has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of -0.20. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $2.10. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

