Brokerages Set Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) PT at $98.40

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.40.

HLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,646. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.