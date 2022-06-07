Brokerages Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price at $54.33

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,281. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

