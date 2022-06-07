Brokerages Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $32.06 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

