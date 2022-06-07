Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target at $25.13

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

RYTM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,778. The stock has a market cap of $189.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.72. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

