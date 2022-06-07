Brokerages Set Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Target Price at $110.00

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SAEYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($188.17) to €160.00 ($172.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank raised shares of Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAEYY stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

