Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Target Price at $55.63

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.13.

STZHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,354. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

