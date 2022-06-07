Brokerages Set Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target at $8.67

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $9,862,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $15,545,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,299,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUNL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 956,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,101. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. Research analysts predict that Sunlight Financial will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.