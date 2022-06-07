Brokerages Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) PT at $58.25

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $57,068.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,018 shares of company stock valued at $937,236 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.