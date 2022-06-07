Brokerages Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target at $49.92

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAKE. Citigroup started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

CAKE stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

