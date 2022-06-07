Brokerages Set Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Price Target at $18.33

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

WNC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 231,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,911. The firm has a market cap of $801.69 million, a PE ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.49. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $546.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.60 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National (Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.