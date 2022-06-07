Brokerages Set Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Price Target at $11.20

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRTBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Danske cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €15.00 ($16.13) to €13.50 ($14.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.72) to €10.10 ($10.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.98. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

