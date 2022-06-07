Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target at $43.33

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock.

WB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Weibo has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

