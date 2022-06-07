Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target at $43.33

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock.
WB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Weibo has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Weibo (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
