Brokerages Set Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) PT at $125.83

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.83.

WOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Wolfspeed to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,686. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million.

About Wolfspeed (Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.