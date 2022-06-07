Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. Brown & Brown also posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last ninety days. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $8,149,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,121.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

