BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) & DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Head-To-Head Analysis

BRT Apartments and DiamondRock Hospitality are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BRT Apartments and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 121.97% 22.09% 10.49% DiamondRock Hospitality -1.98% -0.90% -0.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BRT Apartments and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 1 3 0 2.75 DiamondRock Hospitality 1 2 2 0 2.20

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.00%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $11.10, indicating a potential upside of 2.49%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Risk & Volatility

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRT Apartments and DiamondRock Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $32.06 million 13.11 $29.11 million $2.46 9.18 DiamondRock Hospitality $567.13 million 4.03 -$194.58 million ($0.11) -98.45

BRT Apartments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

