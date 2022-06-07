BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.17.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,386. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

