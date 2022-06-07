C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.42

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 4700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.00 million for the quarter.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

