C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AI. Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered C3.ai from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.15.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.64. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $67.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3,728.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 236.4% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.