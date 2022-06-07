Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CALA. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

CALA opened at $0.19 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

