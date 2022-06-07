Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $36.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $4,707,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 118.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOS traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 720,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,656. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

