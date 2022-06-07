Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.586 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average is $123.34.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 89,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.