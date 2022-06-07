Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,311 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.