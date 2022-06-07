Capital International Investors Buys New Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 570,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,999,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $106,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

Shares of CVE opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 2.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

