Capital International Investors Increases Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 177.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223,771 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.33% of DLocal worth $68,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in DLocal by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

