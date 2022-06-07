Capital International Investors Makes New Investment in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 274,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,889,000. Capital International Investors owned about 0.63% of Vicor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Vicor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CJS Securities cut Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.90. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.